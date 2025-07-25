5 Analysts Have This To Say About Integer Holdings

Ratings for Integer Holdings ITGR were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $140.4, with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $132.00. Highlighting a 2.5% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $144.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Integer Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $143.00 $150.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $137.00 $145.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $132.00 $152.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $133.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Integer Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Integer Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Integer Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Integer Holdings's Background

Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into one segment and derives its revenues from three product lines: Cardio & Vascular, Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation and Other Markets. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

Integer Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Integer Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -5.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integer Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.39%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integer Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Integer Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.84, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

