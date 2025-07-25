38 Analysts Have This To Say About Microsoft

Analysts' ratings for Microsoft MSFT over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 38 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 26 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 9 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 14 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Microsoft and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $539.39, accompanied by a high estimate of $613.00 and a low estimate of $475.00. Observing a 8.8% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $495.76.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Microsoft's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $600.00 $600.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $545.00 $515.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Buy $600.00 $550.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $600.00 $500.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $613.00 $605.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $550.00 $494.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $585.00 $515.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $581.00 $512.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $540.00 $500.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $550.00 $485.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $600.00 $475.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $600.00 - Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $530.00 $482.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $600.00 $515.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $585.00 $565.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $565.00 $515.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $605.00 $540.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $525.00 $525.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $515.00 $500.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $550.00 $480.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $540.00 $480.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $480.00 $450.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $520.00 $511.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $485.00 $470.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $550.00 $475.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $525.00 $500.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $482.00 $472.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $500.00 $475.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $512.00 $502.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $500.00 $470.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $494.00 $430.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $515.00 $500.00 Derrick Wood TD Securities Raises Buy $490.00 $475.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $515.00 $475.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $500.00 $435.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $475.00 $465.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $475.00 $435.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Microsoft. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Microsoft's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Microsoft's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Microsoft analyst ratings.

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Microsoft's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Microsoft displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Microsoft's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microsoft's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microsoft's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.71%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Microsoft's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

