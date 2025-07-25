38 Analysts Have This To Say About Microsoft

Analysts' ratings for Microsoft MSFT over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 38 analysts.
The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|12
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|7
|14
|0
|0
|0
Analysts have recently evaluated Microsoft and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $539.39, accompanied by a high estimate of $613.00 and a low estimate of $475.00. Observing a 8.8% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $495.76.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
A clear picture of Microsoft's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$600.00
|$600.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$545.00
|$515.00
|Yun Kim
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$600.00
|$550.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$600.00
|$500.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$613.00
|$605.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$550.00
|$494.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$585.00
|$515.00
|Thomas Blakey
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$581.00
|$512.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$540.00
|$500.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$550.00
|$485.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$600.00
|$475.00
|Brian Schwartz
|Oppenheimer
|Announces
|Outperform
|$600.00
|-
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$530.00
|$482.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$600.00
|$515.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$585.00
|$565.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$565.00
|$515.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$605.00
|$540.00
|Rishi Jaluria
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$525.00
|$525.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$515.00
|$500.00
|Kash Rangan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$550.00
|$480.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$540.00
|$480.00
|Kash Rangan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$480.00
|$450.00
|Mark Moerdler
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$520.00
|$511.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$485.00
|$470.00
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$550.00
|$475.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$500.00
|$450.00
|Rishi Jaluria
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$525.00
|$500.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$482.00
|$472.00
|Brad Reback
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$500.00
|$475.00
|Thomas Blakey
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$512.00
|$502.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$500.00
|$470.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$494.00
|$430.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$515.00
|$500.00
|Derrick Wood
|TD Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$490.00
|$475.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$515.00
|$475.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$500.00
|$435.00
|Mark Murphy
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$475.00
|$465.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$475.00
|$435.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Microsoft. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Microsoft's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Microsoft's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Microsoft analyst ratings.
About Microsoft
Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).
Microsoft's Economic Impact: An Analysis
Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.
Revenue Growth: Microsoft displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Microsoft's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Microsoft's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Microsoft's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.71%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.
Debt Management: Microsoft's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.
Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
