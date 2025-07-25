Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Selective Insurance Gr

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Selective Insurance Gr SIGI, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Selective Insurance Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $91.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $96.00 and a low estimate of $86.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.11% increase from the previous average price target of $90.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Selective Insurance Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $86.00 $90.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $85.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $92.00 $93.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $96.00 $92.00

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Selective Insurance Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Selective Insurance Gr

Selective Insurance Group Inc is a regional property-casualty insurer based in New Jersey, with its operations focused in the New York metropolitan area. The Company has four operating segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, Investments. Majority of revenue is gained from Standard Personal Lines. Currently company has it's revenues from States of USA and Columbia.

Selective Insurance Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Selective Insurance Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.24% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Selective Insurance Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.3%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Selective Insurance Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Selective Insurance Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Selective Insurance Gr's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.28. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

