TechnipFMC Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on TechnipFMC FTI in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.8, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.58% from the previous average price target of $37.80.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of TechnipFMC by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $46.00 $42.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $45.00 $40.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $41.00 $35.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $40.00 $35.00 Victoria McCulloch RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $37.00 $37.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TechnipFMC. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TechnipFMC compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TechnipFMC's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is the largest provider of offshore oilfield services, offering integrated deep-water offshore oil and gas development solutions that span the full spectrum of subsea equipment and subsea construction services. The company also provides various pieces of surface equipment used with onshore oil and gas wells. TechnipFMC originated with the 2017 merger of Technip and FMC Technologies.

Key Indicators: TechnipFMC's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TechnipFMC's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.38% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: TechnipFMC's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TechnipFMC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): TechnipFMC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: TechnipFMC's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

