Estee Lauder Cos Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for Estee Lauder Cos EL, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 5 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $83.82, with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 16.82% from the previous average price target of $71.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Estee Lauder Cos among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $101.00 $62.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $93.00 $62.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Neutral $99.00 $60.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $63.00 Ashley Wallace B of A Securities Announces Buy $110.00 - Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $60.00 Erwan Rambourg HSBC Raises Buy $99.00 $80.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $95.00 $71.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $56.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $62.00 $60.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $90.00 $100.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $60.00 $70.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $75.00 $92.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $66.00 $76.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $76.00 $76.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $62.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Estee Lauder Cos's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Estee Lauder Cos's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Estee Lauder Cos analyst ratings.

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estée Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estée Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Estee Lauder Cos: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Estee Lauder Cos's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.9% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Estee Lauder Cos's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.16. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.