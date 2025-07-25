Demystifying Plexus: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Plexus PLXS were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Plexus, revealing an average target of $157.0, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.78% increase from the previous average price target of $154.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Plexus. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anja Soderstrom Sidoti & Co. Raises Buy $150.00 $135.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $158.00 $162.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Plexus. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Plexus's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Plexus: A Closer Look

Plexus Corp is a U.S based Electronic Manufacturing Services company that provides a range of services, from conceptualization and design to fulfilling orders and providing sustaining solutions, such as replenishment and refurbishment. The company's segments comprise AMER, APAC,ge and EMEA.

Financial Milestones: Plexus's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Plexus's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.89% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Plexus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plexus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plexus's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Plexus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

