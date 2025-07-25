What Analysts Are Saying About Global Payments Stock

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Global Payments GPN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Global Payments, presenting an average target of $87.62, a high estimate of $114.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.72% increase from the previous average price target of $86.14.

The standing of Global Payments among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $114.00 $86.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $83.00 $79.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $85.00 $81.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $79.00 - Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $81.00 $78.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $85.00 $115.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Global Payments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Global Payments's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Financial Milestones: Global Payments's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Global Payments's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Global Payments's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Payments's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, Global Payments adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

