Assessing Palantir Technologies: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Palantir Technologies PLTR were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 6 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $111.92, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 17.02% increase from the previous average price target of $95.64.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Palantir Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $170.00 - Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $155.00 $130.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Underperform $116.00 $94.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $115.00 $100.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $90.00 $80.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $98.00 $90.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $110.00 $98.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Underperform $94.00 $80.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Palantir Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Palantir Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Palantir Technologies analyst ratings.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Palantir Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Palantir Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 39.34% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palantir Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palantir Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Palantir Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

