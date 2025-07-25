Demystifying Teladoc Health: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Teladoc Health TDOC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $8.78, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.13% lower than the prior average price target of $9.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Teladoc Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Valiquette Mizuho Announces Neutral $10.00 - Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $8.00 $7.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $9.00 $10.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $10.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $10.00 $13.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Hold $8.00 $9.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Teladoc Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Teladoc Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Teladoc Health compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Teladoc Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Teladoc Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Teladoc Health's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Teladoc Health analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Inc is engaged in virtual care, forging a new healthcare experience with improved convenience, outcomes, and value. Its mission is to empower all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue is generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems.

Teladoc Health's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Teladoc Health's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.59%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -14.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teladoc Health's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, Teladoc Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.