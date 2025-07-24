Demystifying Oatly Group: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Oatly Group OTLY during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.75, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.36% from the previous average price target of $14.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Oatly Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Lazar Barclays Raises Overweight $16.00 $14.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Raises Overweight $14.00 $11.00 Brian Holland DA Davidson Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $12.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oatly Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oatly Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oatly Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Oatly Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Oatly Group: A Closer Look

Oatly Group AB is engaged in the food and drinks industry. Some of its products include Oat Drink, Chilled Oat Drink, Oatgurt, Creamy Oat, and Icecreams, among others. It caters to Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, North America, Finland, and Other markets. The company generates revenue from the EMEA, Americas, and Asia regions, with the majority of revenue generated from the EMEA region.

A Deep Dive into Oatly Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Oatly Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.82% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Oatly Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oatly Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Oatly Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

