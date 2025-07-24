Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Annaly Capital Management Stock

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Annaly Capital Management NLY during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $20.75, with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $20.61, the current average has increased by 0.68%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Annaly Capital Management. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $22.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $20.50 $20.15 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $21.50 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Annaly Capital Management. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Annaly Capital Management. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Annaly Capital Management compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Annaly Capital Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Annaly Capital Management's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Annaly Capital Management's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Annaly Capital Management analyst ratings.

Discovering Annaly Capital Management: A Closer Look

Annaly Capital Management Inc is an American mortgage real estate investment trust. Its business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. The company's reportable operating segments are; the Agency segment, which invests in Agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; the Residential Credit segment, which invests in non-Agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; the Mortgage Servicing Rights segment; and Corporate & Other. Maximum revenue for the company is generated from its Agency segment.

Financial Insights: Annaly Capital Management

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Annaly Capital Management's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -62.61%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 48.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Annaly Capital Management's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Annaly Capital Management's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Annaly Capital Management's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.13.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.