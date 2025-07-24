Analyst Expectations For AnaptysBio's Future

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on AnaptysBio ANAB, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $60.4, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $42.00, the current average has increased by 43.81%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of AnaptysBio by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $42.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $38.00 $22.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $90.00 $54.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $54.00 $52.00 Martin Fan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AnaptysBio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AnaptysBio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AnaptysBio compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AnaptysBio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of AnaptysBio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AnaptysBio's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AnaptysBio analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing antibody product candidates for unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company is developing immune cell modulating antibodies, including two wholly owned checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; rosnilimab, PD-1 agonist in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC); and ANB032, BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

A Deep Dive into AnaptysBio's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: AnaptysBio's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 286.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AnaptysBio's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -141.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): AnaptysBio's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -74.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): AnaptysBio's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AnaptysBio's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.46. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.