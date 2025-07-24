5 Analysts Have This To Say About Baker Hughes

Analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes BKR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Baker Hughes, revealing an average target of $46.0, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average represents a 3.77% decrease from the previous average price target of $47.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Baker Hughes. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $53.00 $48.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $49.00 $50.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $41.00 $42.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $45.00 $55.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $42.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Baker Hughes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Baker Hughes's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Baker Hughes analyst ratings.

Delving into Baker Hughes's Background

Following a 2022 reorganization, Baker Hughes operates across two segments: oilfield services and equipment, and industrial and energy technology. The firm's oilfield services and equipment segment, or OFSE, is one of the Big Three oilfield service players, along with SLB and Halliburton, and mostly supplies to hydrocarbon developers and producers, including national oil companies, major integrated firms, and independents. Markets outside of North America buy roughly three quarters of the firm's OFSE. Baker Hughes' industrial and energy technology segment manufactures and sells turbines, compressors, pumps, valves, and related testing and monitoring services across various energy and industrial applications.

Financial Milestones: Baker Hughes's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Baker Hughes displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baker Hughes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.02%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baker Hughes's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.82% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Baker Hughes's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

