Breaking Down Columbia Sportswear: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Columbia Sportswear COLM in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $61.5, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average represents a 10.44% decrease from the previous average price target of $68.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Columbia Sportswear is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Sell $45.00 $51.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $62.00 $64.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $75.00 $91.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $64.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Columbia Sportswear. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Sportswear compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Columbia Sportswear's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co makes outdoor and active-lifestyle apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories that it sells under four primary brands: Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna. The majority of sales are in the United States, but the company also has remarkable sales in its three other geographic segments: Latin American and Asia-Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada. The majority of sales are through wholesale channels, including sporting goods and department stores, but the company also operates its own branded stores in each of its geographic segments. Columbia sources products from around the world and uses contract manufacturers outside the United States, predominantly in Asia to manufacture its various products.

Financial Milestones: Columbia Sportswear's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Columbia Sportswear's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Columbia Sportswear's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Columbia Sportswear's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Columbia Sportswear's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

