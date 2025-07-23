Where Range Resources Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Range Resources RRC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Range Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $43.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. Observing a 7.86% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $40.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Range Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $39.00 $36.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $45.00 $45.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $39.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $45.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $40.00 $32.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $46.00 $45.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Range Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Range Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Range Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Range Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Range Resources

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2024, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.18 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 68% of production.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Range Resources

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Range Resources's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 42.04% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Range Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Range Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Range Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

