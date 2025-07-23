Analyst Expectations For Iovance Biotherapeutics's Future

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $13.43, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. A 39.34% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $22.14.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Iovance Biotherapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 David Dai UBS Lowers Neutral $2.00 $17.00 Andrea Tan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $8.00 $16.00 Mara Goldstein Mizuho Lowers Outperform $10.00 $30.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $4.00 $5.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $20.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Iovance Biotherapeutics compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Iovance Biotherapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, pioneering a transformational approach to treating cancer by harnessing the human immune system's ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells using therapies personalized for each patient. The company is preparing for potential U.S. regulatory approvals and commercialization of the first autologous T-cell therapy to address a solid tumor cancer. its objective is to be the leader in innovating, developing, and delivering tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers.

Iovance Biotherapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Iovance Biotherapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6798.46% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -235.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Iovance Biotherapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -15.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Iovance Biotherapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, Iovance Biotherapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

