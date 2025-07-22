Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Timken

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Timken TKR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $79.83, along with a high estimate of $88.00 and a low estimate of $71.00. Observing a 1.05% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $79.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Timken's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $80.00 $71.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $85.00 $102.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $71.00 $66.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $88.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Timken. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Timken. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Timken compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Timken compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Timken's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Timken's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Timken

The Timken Co designs and manages a portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and provides related services. The Company sells products and services to customers in the following market sectors: industrial distribution, renewable energy, automation, automotive original equipment (OE), agriculture/turf, rail, aerospace, auto/truck aftermarket, construction, etc. The company has two reportable segment: The Engineered Bearings portfolio features bearings with precision tolerances, proprietary internal geometries and quality materials. The Industrial Motion portfolio features products such as drives, breathers, seals, automatic lubrication systems, linear motion products, chain, belts, couplings, etc. Key revenue is generated from Engineered Bearings.

A Deep Dive into Timken's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Timken's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.2%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Timken's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Timken's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.73%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Timken's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Timken faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

