4 Analysts Assess Integral Ad Science Holdi: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Integral Ad Science Holdi IAS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $11.75, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Integral Ad Science Holdi among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $14.00 $13.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $13.00 $11.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $7.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Lowers Outperform $11.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Integral Ad Science Holdi. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Integral Ad Science Holdi compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Integral Ad Science Holdi's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Integral Ad Science Holdi's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Integral Ad Science Holdi Better

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is a digital advertising verification company. The cloud-based technology platform of the company delivers independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across all devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas region.

Integral Ad Science Holdi: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Integral Ad Science Holdi displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Integral Ad Science Holdi's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integral Ad Science Holdi's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.78%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Integral Ad Science Holdi's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

