Breaking Down Stagwell: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Stagwell STGW during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $8.34, a high estimate of $9.50, and a low estimate of $6.36. This current average represents a 4.25% decrease from the previous average price target of $8.71.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Stagwell's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $6.36 $6.36 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $8.00 $9.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Hold $9.50 $9.50 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $9.50 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stagwell. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Stagwell's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Stagwell

Stagwell Inc is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. It delivers scaled creative performance for the world's ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with a technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company's segments include Integrated Agencies Network; Brand Performance Network; and Communications Network. It generates maximum revenue from the Integrated Agencies Network segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Stagwell: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Stagwell's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.73%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stagwell's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Stagwell's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.22. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

