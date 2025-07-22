Demystifying Magnite: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Magnite MGNI, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Magnite and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.7, accompanied by a high estimate of $39.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 18.11% increase from the previous average price target of $19.22.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Magnite among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $30.00 $24.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $13.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $39.00 $18.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $18.00 $14.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Lowers Buy $19.00 $21.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $19.00 $22.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Announces Buy $18.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Magnite. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Magnite compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Magnite's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Magnite's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Magnite analyst ratings.

Delving into Magnite's Background

Magnite Inc is one of the supply-side platform providers, or SSP, in online advertising. The firm generate its revenue from the programmatic sale of CTV ad inventory, from mobile online sites and apps, and the remaining from websites accessed via computer.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Magnite

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Magnite's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Magnite's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -6.18%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnite's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnite's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.35% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Magnite's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

