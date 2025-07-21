Expert Outlook: Plug Power Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Plug Power PLUG during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $1.0, a high estimate of $1.80, and a low estimate of $0.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 27.54%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Plug Power. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $1.80 $1.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Lowers Hold $0.90 $1.70 Arthur Sitbon Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $0.50 $1.25 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $0.80 $1.10 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $1.00 $2.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $1.00 $1.25

Key Insights:

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem—from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. The company plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple end markets, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

Financial Insights: Plug Power

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Plug Power's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Plug Power's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -147.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plug Power's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -10.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plug Power's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.53.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

