7 Analysts Assess Gartner: What You Need To Know

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Gartner IT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $465.71, a high estimate of $535.00, and a low estimate of $345.00. A 5.73% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $494.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Gartner. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $345.00 $400.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $480.00 $500.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $500.00 $525.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $535.00 $622.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Buy $525.00 $500.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $400.00 $401.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Overweight $475.00 $510.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Gartner. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Gartner's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Gartner

Gartner Inc provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services. The company operates through three business segments, namely Research, Conferences and Consulting. The company generates majority of the revenue from Research segment.

Gartner's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Gartner displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Gartner's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gartner's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gartner's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Gartner's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.86, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

