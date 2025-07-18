4 Analysts Have This To Say About MaxLinear

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on MaxLinear MXL in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.25, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A 7.58% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $16.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of MaxLinear's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $12.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Lowers Hold $10.00 $18.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MaxLinear. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for MaxLinear's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into MaxLinear's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into MaxLinear's Background

MaxLinear Inc is a provider of radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications, the connected home, and for data center, metro, and long-haul fiber networks. The company's radio frequency receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. Its product options include both radio frequency receivers and radio frequency receiver systems-on-chips. The company's products enable the distribution and display of broadband video and data content in a wide range of electronic devices.

Breaking Down MaxLinear's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, MaxLinear showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.7% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MaxLinear's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -51.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MaxLinear's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.85%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MaxLinear's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

