Macerich Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Macerich MAC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.2, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A decline of 1.54% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Macerich. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Destiny Hance Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $25.00 - Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $18.00 $22.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $16.00 $16.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $16.00 $21.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Macerich. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Macerich compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Macerich's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Macerich's Background

Macerich invests in premium mall assets. The company owns 29 regional malls in its consolidated portfolio and 10 regional malls in its unconsolidated portfolio along with two power centers and seven other real estate assets. The company's total portfolio has 42.1 million square feet of gross leasable area and averaged $837 sales per square foot over the 12 months ended in March 2025.

Understanding the Numbers: Macerich's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Macerich showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.37% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Macerich's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macerich's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macerich's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, Macerich adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

