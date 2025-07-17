Commerce Bancshares Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Commerce Bancshares CBSH, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $66.0, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.13% increase from the previous average price target of $63.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Commerce Bancshares among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $70.00 $66.50 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $60.00 Brandon Berman B of A Securities Raises Neutral $71.00 $69.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Commerce Bancshares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Commerce Bancshares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Commerce Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Commerce Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Commerce Bancshares's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Commerce Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Commerce Bancshares analyst ratings.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank. The bank is engaged in the general banking business, providing a broad range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, payment solutions, leasing, international services, and business banking. The Consumer segment covers retail banking, mortgages, installment lending, and card services. The Wealth segment offers trust and estate planning, brokerage, and investment management services.

Commerce Bancshares: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Commerce Bancshares's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.75%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Commerce Bancshares's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 31.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Commerce Bancshares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Commerce Bancshares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Commerce Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.