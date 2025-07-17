11 Analysts Assess Cognizant Tech Solns: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 6 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cognizant Tech Solns, revealing an average target of $86.36, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. Marking an increase of 0.68%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $85.78.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Cognizant Tech Solns's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $80.00 - David Togut Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $100.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $98.00 $88.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $85.00 $94.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $88.00 $81.00 Bryan Bergin TD Securities Raises Hold $79.00 $77.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $90.00 $77.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $82.00 $78.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $81.00 $92.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $90.00 $103.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $77.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cognizant Tech Solns. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cognizant Tech Solns compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cognizant Tech Solns's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Cognizant Tech Solns Better

Cognizant is a global IT services provider, offering consulting and outsourcing services to some of the world's largest enterprises spanning the financial services, media and communications, healthcare, natural resources, and consumer products industries. Cognizant employs nearly 350,000 people globally, roughly 70% of whom are in India, although the company's headquarters are in Teaneck, New Jersey.

A Deep Dive into Cognizant Tech Solns's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cognizant Tech Solns's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.46% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cognizant Tech Solns's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cognizant Tech Solns's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cognizant Tech Solns's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cognizant Tech Solns's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

