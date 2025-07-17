Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Western Union

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Western Union WU over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $10.9, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average represents a 11.02% decrease from the previous average price target of $12.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Western Union. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $9.00 - Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $13.00 $14.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $10.50 $11.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $12.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Western Union. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Western Union compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Western Union compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Western Union's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Western Union's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Western Union analyst ratings.

Get to Know Western Union Better

Western Union provides domestic and international money transfers through its global network of over 500,000 outside agents. The company handled almost 290 million transactions in 2024 and is the largest money transfer company in the world.

A Deep Dive into Western Union's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Western Union faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.24% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Western Union's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.56%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Union's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Union's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Western Union's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

