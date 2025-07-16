What Analysts Are Saying About Aeva Technologies Stock

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Aeva Technologies AEVA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Aeva Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Marking an increase of 89.5%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $10.10.

The standing of Aeva Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $33.00 $18.00 Suji Desilva Roth Capital Raises Buy $30.00 $17.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $18.00 $9.00 Suji Desilva Roth Capital Raises Buy $17.00 $6.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $16.00 $9.50 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $5.22 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $9.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Aeva Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aeva Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Aeva Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Aeva Technologies's Background

Aeva Technologies Inc through its Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that, along with its proprietary software applications, has the potential to enable the adoption of LiDAR across broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company operates in North America, EMEA, and Asia. The company derives the majority of its revenue from North America.

A Deep Dive into Aeva Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Aeva Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 59.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Aeva Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1035.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aeva Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -41.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aeva Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -26.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

