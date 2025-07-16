Analyst Expectations For UnitedHealth Group's Future

Across the recent three months, 35 analysts have shared their insights on UnitedHealth Group UNH, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 24 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 2 1 0 3M Ago 3 18 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for UnitedHealth Group, presenting an average target of $425.03, a high estimate of $600.00, and a low estimate of $270.00. This current average has decreased by 21.52% from the previous average price target of $541.57.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive UnitedHealth Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $345.00 $360.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $337.00 $350.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $385.00 $400.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $418.00 $405.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $312.00 $356.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $353.00 $552.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $350.00 $362.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $400.00 $450.00 Sidharth Sahoo HSBC Lowers Reduce $270.00 $490.00 Justin Lake Wolfe Research Lowers Outperform $390.00 $501.00 Ryan Langston TD Securities Lowers Hold $308.00 $520.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $360.00 $580.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $350.00 $515.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $355.00 $525.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $362.00 $513.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $405.00 $525.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $362.00 $521.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $400.00 $600.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $351.00 $677.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $374.00 $563.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $350.00 $560.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Outperform $356.00 $510.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $450.00 $575.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $552.00 $552.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Outperform $510.00 $640.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $513.00 $560.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $525.00 $652.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $525.00 $655.00 Sidharth Sahoo HSBC Lowers Hold $490.00 $595.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $563.00 $664.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $580.00 $660.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $560.00 $642.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $575.00 $650.00 John Ransom Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $540.00 $635.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $600.00 $640.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of UnitedHealth Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of UnitedHealth Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering UnitedHealth Group: A Closer Look

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

UnitedHealth Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: UnitedHealth Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UnitedHealth Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: UnitedHealth Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

