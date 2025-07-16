A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Monarch Casino & Resort Through 4 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $94.5, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.33% lower than the prior average price target of $96.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Monarch Casino & Resort. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Neutral $92.00 $92.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Hold $81.00 $90.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Monarch Casino & Resort. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Monarch Casino & Resort compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Monarch Casino & Resort's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Monarch Casino & Resort's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Monarch Casino & Resort analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Monarch Casino & Resort's Background

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc is engaged in providing the latest gaming, dining, and hospitality amenities. It owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Casinos, followed by Food & Beverage and Hotel Operations.

Financial Insights: Monarch Casino & Resort

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Monarch Casino & Resort displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Monarch Casino & Resort's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monarch Casino & Resort's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Monarch Casino & Resort's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.