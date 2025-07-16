Breaking Down NNN REIT: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on NNN REIT NNN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated NNN REIT and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $43.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average has decreased by 1.13% from the previous average price target of $44.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive NNN REIT. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $42.00 $43.00 James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $44.00 $43.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $47.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $43.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NNN REIT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NNN REIT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NNN REIT compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NNN REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NNN REIT's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of NNN REIT's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NNN REIT analyst ratings.

Discovering NNN REIT: A Closer Look

NNN REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in and develops properties throughout the United States. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, including convenience stores, automotive services, fitness centers, theatres, restaurants, and banks. Rents from convenience stores and restaurants contribute the majority proportion of total revenue. The maximum of the company's properties are located in the South and Southeast of the United States.

Key Indicators: NNN REIT's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NNN REIT's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.17%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NNN REIT's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 41.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NNN REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: NNN REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.