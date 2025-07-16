Analyst Expectations For ResMed's Future

ResMed RMD underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ResMed and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $270.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $290.00 and a low estimate of $248.00. This current average has increased by 0.48% from the previous average price target of $268.86.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of ResMed among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $270.00 $250.00 Craig Wong-Pan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $255.00 $247.00 Laura Sutcliffe UBS Lowers Buy $285.00 $290.00 David Low JP Morgan Raises Overweight $290.00 $286.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $248.00 $260.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $274.00 $269.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $269.00 $280.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ResMed. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ResMed compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ResMed's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ResMed's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know ResMed Better

ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. Increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea combined with ageing populations and increasing prevalence of obesity is resulting in a structurally growing market. The company earns roughly two thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health as ResMed is aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

ResMed's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ResMed's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ResMed's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ResMed's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ResMed's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.96%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ResMed's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

