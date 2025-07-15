What Analysts Are Saying About Olaplex Hldgs Stock

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Olaplex Hldgs OLPX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $1.73, a high estimate of $2.00, and a low estimate of $1.40. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.85% increase from the previous average price target of $1.65.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Olaplex Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $1.50 $1.40 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $1.40 $1.20 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Olaplex Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Olaplex Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Olaplex Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Olaplex Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Olaplex Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Olaplex Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Olaplex Hldgs Better

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company. It offers science-backed solutions that improve hair health. It identifies the majority of consumers' relevant haircare concerns in collaboration with the community of professional hairstylists and consumers and strives to address them through its proprietary technology and innovation capabilities. It offers products through an omnichannel platform that serves professional, specialty retail, and DTC channels. The company derives its revenue through the sale of its hair care products. The company generates the majority of revenue from Professional sales channels followed by Specialty Retail and then DTC. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the International market.

A Deep Dive into Olaplex Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Olaplex Hldgs's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.95%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Olaplex Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olaplex Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Olaplex Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.74.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.