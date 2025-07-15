4 Analysts Assess Globus Medical: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Globus Medical GMED, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Globus Medical and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $73.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. A 14.58% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $85.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Globus Medical among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $68.00 $75.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $68.00 $80.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $77.00 $88.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $80.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globus Medical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Globus Medical compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Globus Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Globus Medical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Globus Medical's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Globus Medical

Globus Medical Inc is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which include medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which include advanced computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States. It also has its presence internationally.

Globus Medical's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Globus Medical's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.41% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Globus Medical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globus Medical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globus Medical's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Globus Medical adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

