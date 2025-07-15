Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Essex Property Trust

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Essex Property Trust ESS, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $318.7, a high estimate of $355.00, and a low estimate of $293.00. A decline of 1.02% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Essex Property Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $295.00 $297.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Announces Outperform $315.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $320.00 $344.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $317.00 $315.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $293.00 $314.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $355.00 $370.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $344.00 $329.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $328.00 $303.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $309.00 $311.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $311.00 $315.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Essex Property Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Essex Property Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Essex Property Trust's Background

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 257 apartment communities with over 62,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Essex Property Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Essex Property Trust's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 43.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essex Property Trust's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.66%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essex Property Trust's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.56%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Essex Property Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

