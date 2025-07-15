What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lincoln Electric Holdings

Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $209.4, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. Experiencing a 2.06% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $213.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Lincoln Electric Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $250.00 $225.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $180.00 $179.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $180.00 $178.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $225.00 $245.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $212.00 $242.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lincoln Electric Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln Electric Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lincoln Electric Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Lincoln Electric Holdings

Lincoln Electric is a leading manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. The firm's portfolio of products includes arc-welding solutions, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and brazing and soldering alloys, as well as automation solutions. Lincoln Electric serves clients in the general fabrication, heavy industries, automotive, construction, shipbuilding, energy and process industries, among other end markets. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has operations in 19 countries and has 11,000 employees worldwide. The company generated roughly $4 billion in sales in 2024.

Lincoln Electric Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lincoln Electric Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln Electric Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln Electric Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lincoln Electric Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.94. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

