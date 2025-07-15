Deep Dive Into Inspire Medical Systems Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems INSP over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $196.86, with a high estimate of $236.00 and a low estimate of $174.00. Highlighting a 8.38% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $214.86.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Inspire Medical Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $182.00 $200.00 Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $200.00 $220.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $195.00 $235.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $174.00 $195.00 Mike Polark Baird Raises Outperform $236.00 $230.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $175.00 $190.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $216.00 $234.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Inspire Medical Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Inspire Medical Systems compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Inspire Medical Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Inspire Medical Systems: A Closer Look

Inspire Medical Systems Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The firm has operating footprints in the United States and Europe wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Inspire Medical Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Inspire Medical Systems's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.75% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inspire Medical Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inspire Medical Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.39%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Inspire Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

