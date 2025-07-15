Expert Outlook: Trade Desk Through The Eyes Of 24 Analysts

During the last three months, 24 analysts shared their evaluations of Trade Desk TTD, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 10 6 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $83.88, with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Highlighting a 8.26% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $91.43.

The perception of Trade Desk by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $90.00 $82.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $74.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $78.00 $77.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $92.00 $90.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $90.00 $110.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $80.00 $60.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $100.00 $115.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $92.00 $103.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $80.00 $67.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $100.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Announces Buy $77.00 - Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $63.00 $70.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $87.00 $122.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $60.00 $132.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $95.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Trade Desk's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Trade Desk's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Trade Desk: A Closer Look

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

A Deep Dive into Trade Desk's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Trade Desk showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.4% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Trade Desk's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trade Desk's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Trade Desk's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

