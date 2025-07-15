Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Waters Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Waters WAT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $358.8, with a high estimate of $375.00 and a low estimate of $330.00. A 8.8% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $393.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Waters is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $330.00 $420.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $375.00 $370.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $374.00 $355.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Lowers Neutral $360.00 $415.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Lowers Outperform $355.00 $407.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Waters. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Waters's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Waters Better

Water sells liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These analytical instruments provide essential information on various products, such as their molecular structures and physical properties, to help clients enhance the health and well-being of end users. As a percentage of sales in 2024, Waters generated 58% from biopharmaceutical customers, 31% from industrial clients, and 11% from academic/government institutions.

Waters: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Waters's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.9% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waters's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.4%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waters's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Waters's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.78.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

