The Analyst Verdict: California Resources In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Analysts' ratings for California Resources CRC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $54.4, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average has increased by 1.49% from the previous average price target of $53.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of California Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zach Parham JP Morgan Raises Overweight $63.00 $60.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $61.00 $60.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $58.00 $51.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $50.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $44.00 $36.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $60.00 $64.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $47.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $51.00 $49.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $64.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to California Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of California Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of California Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into California Resources's Background

California Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating properties exclusively within California. It provides affordable and reliable energy in a safe and responsible manner, to support and enhance the quality of life of Californians and the local communities in which the company operates. It has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the United States and is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral, and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions-reducing projects.

Financial Insights: California Resources

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: California Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 73.75%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.78%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): California Resources's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): California Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, California Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

