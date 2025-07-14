Demystifying Intapp: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Intapp INTA over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $63.57, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Highlighting a 13.9% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $73.83.

The perception of Intapp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Underweight $44.00 $60.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $55.00 - Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Buy $83.00 $92.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $71.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $65.00 $75.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intapp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intapp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Intapp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About Intapp

Intapp Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry. It empowers private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms with the technology needed to meet rapidly changing client, investor, and regulatory requirements. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the United Kingdom and the Rest of the world.

Breaking Down Intapp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Intapp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.66% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intapp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intapp's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intapp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

