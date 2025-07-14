14 Analysts Have This To Say About Fortinet

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fortinet FTNT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 8 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Fortinet, presenting an average target of $108.14, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.45% lower than the prior average price target of $116.85.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Fortinet's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $103.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $120.00 $130.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $105.00 $115.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $105.00 $110.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Overweight $115.00 $120.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $115.00 $135.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $95.00 $105.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Hold $95.00 $115.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Neutral $108.00 $113.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $113.00 $110.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $100.00 $115.00 Taz Koujalgi Roth Capital Announces Neutral $103.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $105.00 $123.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fortinet. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fortinet. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fortinet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fortinet's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Fortinet's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 800,000 customers across the world.

Fortinet: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fortinet's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.77%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fortinet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortinet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 25.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortinet's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.3%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Fortinet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

