What Analysts Are Saying About BorgWarner Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on BorgWarner BWA in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BorgWarner, presenting an average target of $37.9, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average has increased by 5.28% from the previous average price target of $36.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BorgWarner. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $38.00 $35.00 David Leiker Baird Raises Neutral $39.00 $32.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $45.00 $44.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $41.00 $35.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $44.00 $40.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $35.00 $31.00 David Leiker Baird Raises Neutral $32.00 $29.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $35.00 $40.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Lowers Buy $33.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BorgWarner. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BorgWarner. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BorgWarner compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BorgWarner compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BorgWarner's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into BorgWarner's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BorgWarner analyst ratings.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner is a tier one supplier of turbo and thermal management technologies, drivetrain systems, powerdrive systems, and battery and charging systems mostly to automotive original equipment manufacturers. Its products aim to move a vehicle with as few electrons as possible, resulting in cleaner, cost-optimized, and more-efficient vehicles. Foundational products, the combustion vehicle business, contributes more than 80% to group revenue while BorgWarner transitions to becoming an electric vehicle-centric parts supplier (e-business). In 2023, 25% of the company's revenue was sourced from Volkswagen and Ford. Revenue is well diversified geographically, with approximately a third each generated in North America, Europe, and Asia.

BorgWarner: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining BorgWarner's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: BorgWarner's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): BorgWarner's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BorgWarner's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.13%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.