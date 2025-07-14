Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For BXP

Analysts' ratings for BXP BXP over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $77.71, along with a high estimate of $86.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. This current average has decreased by 3.03% from the previous average price target of $80.14.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BXP. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Outperform $82.00 $86.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $81.00 $83.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $86.00 $85.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $78.00 $72.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $71.00 $75.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $78.00 $80.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Neutral $68.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BXP. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BXP. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BXP compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BXP compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of BXP's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into BXP's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BXP analyst ratings.

Discovering BXP: A Closer Look

BXP Inc. owns over 180 properties consisting of approximately 53 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., region. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

Key Indicators: BXP's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: BXP's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: BXP's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): BXP's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BXP's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BXP's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.09. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.