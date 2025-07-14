Analyst Expectations For Tenable Holdings's Future

Ratings for Tenable Holdings TENB were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $36.25, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Experiencing a 20.47% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $45.58.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Tenable Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $33.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $33.00 $40.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $28.00 $45.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Hold $30.00 $45.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $45.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $40.00 $50.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $40.00 $47.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $40.00 $44.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $35.00 $50.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $43.00 $53.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $47.00 $55.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tenable Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Tenable Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Tenable Holdings: A Closer Look

Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions under its Nessus software. In recent years, Tenable has expanded its portfolio to provide a broader range of exposure management modules. Solutions include cloud security and compliance, active directory management, operational technology security and advanced vulnerability analytics. The Maryland-based company went public in 2018.

Financial Insights: Tenable Holdings

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Tenable Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.59%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.86%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.09.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

