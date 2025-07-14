Breaking Down Dana: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Dana DAN, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a 18.34% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $16.90.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Dana by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $23.00 $22.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $24.00 $20.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $15.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $20.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $20.00 $14.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $12.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $14.00 $11.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $20.00 $17.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dana compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dana's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Dana's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dana analyst ratings.

Delving into Dana's Background

Dana Inc is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company has four operating segments: Light Vehicles, Power Technologies, Commercial Vehicle, and Off-Highway. The Light Vehicles segment generates the majority portion of revenue by providing products to support light vehicle OEMs. Its products are designed for light trucks, SUVs, CUVs, vans, and passenger cars.

Financial Milestones: Dana's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Dana faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.0% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dana's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dana's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.84% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dana's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, Dana faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.