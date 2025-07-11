Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Louisiana-Pacific Stock

Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific LPX were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Louisiana-Pacific, presenting an average target of $112.4, a high estimate of $117.00, and a low estimate of $108.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.77% lower than the prior average price target of $116.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Louisiana-Pacific. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $108.00 $111.00 Steven Chercover DA Davidson Lowers Buy $117.00 $123.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Raises Outperform $115.00 $114.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $112.00 $126.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Louisiana-Pacific. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Louisiana-Pacific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Louisiana-Pacific's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Louisiana-Pacific: A Closer Look

Louisiana-Pacific is primarily an oriented strand board producer and also offers engineered wood siding used in home construction and repair and remodel projects. The company is largely exposed to the North American housing market but has also established capacity in Brazil and Chile.

A Deep Dive into Louisiana-Pacific's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Louisiana-Pacific's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately 0.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Louisiana-Pacific's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Louisiana-Pacific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Louisiana-Pacific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

