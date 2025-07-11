Capital One Finl Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Capital One Finl COF, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $237.12, along with a high estimate of $258.00 and a low estimate of $210.00. Observing a 13.66% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $208.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Capital One Finl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $245.00 $210.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $248.00 $232.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Buy $258.00 $184.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $210.00 $183.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $253.00 $212.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Buy $233.00 $223.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $225.00 $215.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $225.00 $210.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Capital One Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Capital One Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Capital One Finl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Capital One Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Capital One Finl: A Closer Look

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

Financial Milestones: Capital One Finl's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Capital One Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Capital One Finl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.25%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capital One Finl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Capital One Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

