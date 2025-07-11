Demystifying Amphenol: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Amphenol APH were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $91.71, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.88% increase from the previous average price target of $82.71.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Amphenol by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $102.00 $90.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $105.00 $88.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $106.00 $85.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Chris Snyder Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $85.00 Joe Giordano TD Securities Raises Hold $70.00 $63.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $80.00 $72.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $85.00 $78.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $91.00 $85.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $85.00 $73.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $85.00 $90.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Buy $75.00 $89.00

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amphenol. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Amphenol compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Amphenol compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Amphenol's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Amphenol displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 47.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Amphenol's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amphenol's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.34%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amphenol's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.33% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Amphenol's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.7. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

