6 Analysts Assess DTE Energy: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on DTE Energy DTE, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $143.67, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $134.00. This current average has increased by 3.73% from the previous average price target of $138.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of DTE Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $136.00 $137.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Raises Buy $151.00 $142.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $134.00 $136.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $154.00 $145.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $145.00 $136.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $142.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DTE Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DTE Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for DTE Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into DTE Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DTE Energy analyst ratings.

Get to Know DTE Energy Better

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

A Deep Dive into DTE Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: DTE Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 37.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: DTE Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.97.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.